YIELD App Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $60.69 million and $1.77 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 98,458,214 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

