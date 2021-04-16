YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $993.66

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 993.66 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.46). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), with a volume of 164,541 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 140.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 996.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 993.66.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

