Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Million

Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $3.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $67.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $87.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $220.98 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $269.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 315,378 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.