Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.63. Visteon posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 557.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.34. The stock had a trading volume of 298,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

