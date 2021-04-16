Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.63). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 1,182,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $840.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

