Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. 321,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $57.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.