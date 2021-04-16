Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 670,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $63,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

