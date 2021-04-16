ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZIMCF opened at $0.09 on Friday. ZIM has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
About ZIM
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.