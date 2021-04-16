ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZIMCF opened at $0.09 on Friday. ZIM has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Get ZIM alerts:

About ZIM

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.