ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Up 158.6% in March

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 158.6% from the March 15th total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of ZK International Group worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.