-$0.02 EPS Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NewAge by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 175,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NewAge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBEV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 1,980,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $296.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. NewAge has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.