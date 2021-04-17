$0.49 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 100.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

