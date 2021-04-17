$0.49 EPS Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. RE/MAX reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after acquiring an additional 285,920 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 510,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

