$0.54 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. First Busey posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

BUSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Busey has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

