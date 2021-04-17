$1.63 EPS Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.35. Magna International posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

MGA stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. Magna International has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.