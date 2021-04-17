10,108 Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 413,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

