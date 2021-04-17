$142.91 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post sales of $142.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $111.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $630.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $771.36 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.94 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.39.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

