$151.79 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post sales of $151.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.10 million and the highest is $152.26 million. Trupanion posted sales of $111.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $665.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $839.85 million, with estimates ranging from $825.10 million to $854.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $510,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,352 shares of company stock worth $14,359,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $1,462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUP opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,974.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

