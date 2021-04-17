$154.83 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce $154.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.40 million and the highest is $167.02 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $238.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $816.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.06 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

