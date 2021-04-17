$215.12 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce $215.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.81 million and the highest is $220.05 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $889.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $908.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $905.23 million, with estimates ranging from $890.06 million to $915.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $39,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

