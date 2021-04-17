$348.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post sales of $348.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.70 million and the highest is $358.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $374.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,083,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.71. 2,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,333. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

