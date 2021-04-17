$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report $4.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the lowest is $4.80 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MMC opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $127.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

