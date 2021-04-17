$842.18 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report $842.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $852.14 million and the lowest is $830.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE NLSN opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

