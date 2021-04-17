ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

ACAD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,986. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,407,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,084,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 428,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

