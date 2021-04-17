Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Holdings Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRS opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

