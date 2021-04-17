Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%.

Shares of ADMP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,494,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.68. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

