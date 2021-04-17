Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $86,080.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $86,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,604 shares in the company, valued at $972,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $130,900.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $42.03 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

