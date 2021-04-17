ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Update

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,472,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADOM opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. ADOMANI has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 4.41.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

