Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.60.

WMS opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $113.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.