AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 351.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.46% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $373,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAU opened at $29.45 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.