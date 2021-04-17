AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.46% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.

