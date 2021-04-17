AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $318.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

