Aeron (ARNX) Price Hits $0.0452 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $903,294.28 and approximately $180,346.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00068757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.84 or 0.00718662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00086951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00033113 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

