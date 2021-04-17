Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.81. 224,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,469. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average is $110.50.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

