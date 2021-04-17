Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,482,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

