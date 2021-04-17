Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.