Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

AFN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.99. 57,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.50. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$20.53 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.69 million and a PE ratio of -13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.82%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

