Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.