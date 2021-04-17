Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $754.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce sales of $754.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.40 million to $771.19 million. Albemarle posted sales of $738.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

