Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $33.42 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.6426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

