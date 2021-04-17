AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

AB stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 145.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.