Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €216.54 ($254.75).

FRA ALV opened at €218.75 ($257.35) on Friday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €213.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €193.94.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

