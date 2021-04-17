AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $570,693.78

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $570,693.78 and approximately $1,325.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.