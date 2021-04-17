American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of AEO opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $769,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

