Analysts Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $60.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the highest is $62.79 million. CareDx reported sales of $38.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $316.93 million, with estimates ranging from $306.96 million to $327.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -167.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. CareDx has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

