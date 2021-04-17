Analysts Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

NCNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.29. 176,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,688. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter valued at $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NuCana by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NuCana by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.