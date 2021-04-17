Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.35. Crane reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. Crane has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 248.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

