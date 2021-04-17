Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 677.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after buying an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 148,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

