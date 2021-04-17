Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.62). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 398,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,757 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.