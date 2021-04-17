Antiample Hits One Day Trading Volume of $61.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $61.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

