APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $25.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of APA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of APA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.48.

APA stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. APA has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in APA by 13,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

